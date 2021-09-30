Ï„Bitcoin Price Hits $5,177.27 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $5,177.27 or 0.12464546 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $3,648.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00065686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00106724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00137153 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,580.26 or 1.00106604 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,823.61 or 0.06797974 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.10 or 0.00775466 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

