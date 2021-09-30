Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.250-$21.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $21.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $479.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $485.33.

NYSE:HUM traded down $3.61 on Thursday, reaching $391.74. 14,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,496. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.23.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

