Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will announce $207.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.00 million and the lowest is $196.00 million. Hudson Pacific Properties reported sales of $196.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year sales of $838.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $782.00 million to $869.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $888.75 million, with estimates ranging from $814.10 million to $937.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.60 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 32,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

HPP stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.48. 26,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -662.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

