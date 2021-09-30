Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 43,475 shares.The stock last traded at $20.62 and had previously closed at $23.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 219.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 45.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International in the second quarter worth $165,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 155.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International in the first quarter worth $185,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

