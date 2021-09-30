Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) is Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,501,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272,220 shares during the period. Houlihan Lokey makes up about 3.4% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 2.20% of Houlihan Lokey worth $122,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after buying an additional 542,198 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,655 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,694,000 after acquiring an additional 248,484 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,390,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,692,000 after acquiring an additional 72,217 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after acquiring an additional 522,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $92.25. 4,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,476. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.82 and a twelve month high of $96.93.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

