Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,964,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $93,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRL. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.57. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

