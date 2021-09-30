Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Hormel Foods posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.00. 2,442,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 25.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,778,000 after purchasing an additional 112,091 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

