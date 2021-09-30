Home REIT Ltd (LON:HOME) Insider Acquires £10,900 in Stock

Home REIT Ltd (LON:HOME) insider Marlene Wood purchased 10,000 shares of Home REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £10,900 ($14,240.92).

LON HOME opened at GBX 108 ($1.41) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 113.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 111.41. Home REIT Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 99 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 117.99 ($1.54).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Home REIT’s previous dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%.

