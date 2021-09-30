Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

HKMPF has been the topic of several other reports. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKMPF opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

