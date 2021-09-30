HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,059,000. Institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORGN stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $14.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 257.95, a quick ratio of 257.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.18) by $4.90. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Origin Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Karen A. Richardson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Boon Sim acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,700 over the last 90 days. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Origin Materials Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

