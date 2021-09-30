HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Akari Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 416,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

AKTX stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.21. Akari Therapeutics, Plc has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.