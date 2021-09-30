HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $67,000 in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of New Gold by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,375,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after acquiring an additional 717,954 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 698.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,201 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 3,441.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,979,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,761 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 121.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,944,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 23.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,786,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 340,569 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.89 million, a PE ratio of -105.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cormark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

