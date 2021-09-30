Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Shares Down 1%

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN) dropped 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 102 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.33). Approximately 15,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 52,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 108.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.83. The company has a market capitalization of £690.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.03.

About Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN)

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

