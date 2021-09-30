HFR Wealth Management LLC Makes New $14.23 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 103,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,225,000. Apple accounts for 4.3% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Apple by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 880,724 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $107,580,000 after buying an additional 36,835 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 70,414 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $142.83 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.