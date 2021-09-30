Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.63. Hess posted earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $7.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on HES shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hess stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.11. 2,429,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.65 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.53. Hess has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $91.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.