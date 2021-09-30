Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Herman Miller updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.550-$0.610 EPS.

MLHR traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.12. 678,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,256. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.88. Herman Miller has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $347,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,692 over the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herman Miller stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1,245.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 479,274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Herman Miller worth $24,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

