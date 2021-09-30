Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Herman Miller updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.550-$0.610 EPS.

MLHR stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.12. The company had a trading volume of 678,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,256. Herman Miller has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

In other news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $527,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,692 in the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herman Miller stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1,245.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 479,274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Herman Miller worth $24,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.