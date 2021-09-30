Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,754 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLHR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.88. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

In other Herman Miller news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $521,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $347,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,933 shares of company stock worth $1,075,692 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

