Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to post sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. Herbalife Nutrition posted sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year sales of $5.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%.

Several research firms have commented on HLF. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLF traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $42.38. 1,334,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,352. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

