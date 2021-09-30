Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several research firms have commented on HEINY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS:HEINY traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $52.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,010. Heineken has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4403 per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

About Heineken

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

