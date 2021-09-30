Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $101.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Heartland BancCorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLAN opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.87. Heartland BancCorp has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.74.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $2.508 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.24%.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

