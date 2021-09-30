HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.450-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-$765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.75 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.70.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity stock opened at $66.99 on Thursday. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $49.09 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,699.00, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.24 and its 200-day moving average is $72.78.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $2,288,740. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HealthEquity stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of HealthEquity worth $54,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.