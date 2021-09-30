Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HTA. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

HTA opened at $30.48 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

