Head-To-Head Survey: Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) and H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) and H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Huabao International and H. Lundbeck A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huabao International N/A N/A N/A H. Lundbeck A/S 11.94% 19.70% 9.42%

Huabao International has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H. Lundbeck A/S has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of H. Lundbeck A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Huabao International pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. H. Lundbeck A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. H. Lundbeck A/S pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Huabao International and H. Lundbeck A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huabao International $613.68 million 12.10 $160.91 million N/A N/A H. Lundbeck A/S $2.71 billion 1.98 $242.21 million $2.90 9.29

H. Lundbeck A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Huabao International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Huabao International and H. Lundbeck A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huabao International 0 0 0 0 N/A H. Lundbeck A/S 2 1 4 0 2.29

H. Lundbeck A/S has a consensus target price of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.80%. Given H. Lundbeck A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe H. Lundbeck A/S is more favorable than Huabao International.

Summary

H. Lundbeck A/S beats Huabao International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huabao International

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavors and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment. It offers paper-making reconstituted tobacco leaves and new materials products for the tobacco industry. The company is also involved in the production and sale of natural extracts; tobacco flavours and fragrances; filter materials; synthetic perfume; and food flavours and fragrances. Huabao International Holdings Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s. The company was founded by Hans Lundbeck on August 14, 1915 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

