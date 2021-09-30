Head-To-Head Review: Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) & ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and ReneSola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor 7.72% 7.32% 5.18% ReneSola 18.11% 4.09% 2.93%

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and ReneSola’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor $1.27 billion 2.53 $82.30 million $0.78 38.40 ReneSola $73.92 million 6.22 $2.78 million $0.09 73.22

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than ReneSola. Tower Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReneSola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.7% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of ReneSola shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tower Semiconductor and ReneSola, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 ReneSola 0 1 3 0 2.75

Tower Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $38.17, suggesting a potential upside of 27.52%. ReneSola has a consensus price target of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 88.45%. Given ReneSola’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ReneSola is more favorable than Tower Semiconductor.

Volatility & Risk

Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReneSola has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats ReneSola on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules. The Solar Power Projects segment offers solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Putuo District, China.

