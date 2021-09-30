Head-To-Head Review: Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) vs. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Reata Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson & Johnson has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Reata Pharmaceuticals and Johnson & Johnson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Johnson & Johnson 0 2 6 0 2.75

Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $217.80, indicating a potential upside of 106.78%. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus target price of $190.38, indicating a potential upside of 16.07%. Given Reata Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Reata Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Johnson & Johnson.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reata Pharmaceuticals and Johnson & Johnson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals $9.02 million 424.90 -$247.75 million ($7.35) -14.33 Johnson & Johnson $82.58 billion 5.23 $14.71 billion $8.03 20.43

Johnson & Johnson has higher revenue and earnings than Reata Pharmaceuticals. Reata Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson & Johnson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Johnson & Johnson shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of Reata Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Johnson & Johnson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Reata Pharmaceuticals and Johnson & Johnson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals -3,498.16% -84.38% -35.44% Johnson & Johnson 19.92% 37.06% 14.04%

Summary

Johnson & Johnson beats Reata Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation. The company was founded by W. Christian Wigley, Waldemar Priebe, Philip J. Thomas, Jef Karel de Brabander, Thomas C. Sudhof, Jonathan M. Graff, and J. Warren Huff in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets. The Pharmaceutical segment focuses on therapeutic areas, such as immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, pulmonary hypertension, and cardiovascular & metabolic diseases. The Medical Devices segment offers products used in the orthopedic, surgery, cardiovascular & neurovascular, and eye health fields. The company was founded by Robert Wood Johnson I, James Wood Johnson and Edward Mead Johnson Sr. in 1886 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

