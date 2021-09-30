Head-To-Head Contrast: Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Acceleron Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics $3.96 million 204.96 -$130.09 million ($0.90) -5.78 Acceleron Pharma $92.52 million 115.43 -$166.03 million ($2.92) -60.05

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acceleron Pharma. Acceleron Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adaptimmune Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Acceleron Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1 3 1 0 2.00 Acceleron Pharma 0 3 8 1 2.83

Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $8.40, indicating a potential upside of 61.54%. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus target price of $157.92, indicating a potential downside of 9.95%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than Acceleron Pharma.

Volatility & Risk

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acceleron Pharma has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Acceleron Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics -2,391.97% -45.65% -34.39% Acceleron Pharma -221.15% -26.79% -24.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Acceleron Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Acceleron Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded by John L. Knopf and Thomas P. Maniatis in June 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.