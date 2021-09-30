Head to Head Comparison: IM Cannabis (IMCC) vs. Its Rivals

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ: IMCC) is one of 43 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare IM Cannabis to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for IM Cannabis and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 0 2 0 3.00 IM Cannabis Competitors 220 595 576 12 2.27

IM Cannabis currently has a consensus target price of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 169.17%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 50.44%. Given IM Cannabis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IM Cannabis and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $11.86 million -$21.42 million -6.16 IM Cannabis Competitors $220.24 million -$151.92 million -16.15

IM Cannabis’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than IM Cannabis. IM Cannabis is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares IM Cannabis and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -62.31% -20.56% -13.99% IM Cannabis Competitors -196.99% -84.80% -18.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IM Cannabis beats its rivals on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

