Head-To-Head Analysis: Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) vs. Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vasta Platform and Arco Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 1 3 0 2.75 Arco Platform 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vasta Platform presently has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 229.37%. Arco Platform has a consensus target price of $39.75, suggesting a potential upside of 85.23%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Arco Platform.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Arco Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vasta Platform and Arco Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A Arco Platform -1.11% -0.55% -0.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vasta Platform and Arco Platform’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $193.68 million 2.00 -$8.86 million ($0.11) -42.36 Arco Platform $194.47 million 3.31 $3.26 million $0.06 354.83

Arco Platform has higher revenue and earnings than Vasta Platform. Vasta Platform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arco Platform, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Vasta Platform has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arco Platform has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats Arco Platform on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively. The Supplemental Solutions segment comprises of proprietary applications, robotics and combination of concrete materials & animations. The company was founded by Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto in 2004 and is headquartered in Consolacao, Brazil.

