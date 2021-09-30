HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 5,522 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Textron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,883,000 after purchasing an additional 392,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Textron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $522,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Textron by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,317,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,553,000 after acquiring an additional 178,229 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Textron by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,620,000 after acquiring an additional 336,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Textron by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,103 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $71.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $74.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

