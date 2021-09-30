HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 40.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $378.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $367.37 and a 200 day moving average of $341.81. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

