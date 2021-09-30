HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New $417,000 Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 73.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 1,162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $24,999,934.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $889,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,404,974 shares of company stock valued at $331,594,979.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim restated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of -140.71 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average of $65.15. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.