HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $557,000 Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 38.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Twilio by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after buying an additional 1,566,136 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Twilio by 22.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,413 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 36.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,300,000 after purchasing an additional 985,437 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Twilio by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,416,000 after purchasing an additional 81,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.85.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total value of $1,144,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,499 shares of company stock worth $55,518,700. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio stock opened at $312.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.98 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.45 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

