HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $398,000 Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,165 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $42.90. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

