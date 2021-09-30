HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 3,441 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 19.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors stock opened at $52.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

