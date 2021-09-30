HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 320 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $353.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $367.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.71. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $230.59 and a one year high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

