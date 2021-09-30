HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 1,423 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of HLT stock opened at $135.16 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.62 and a 1-year high of $140.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.27. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.53.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.