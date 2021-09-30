HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 1,188 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 174.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 50.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,603 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $60.07 on Thursday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.68.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.