HBK Investments L P Buys Shares of 1,500,000 Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,940,000. Soaring Eagle Acquisition accounts for 0.1% of HBK Investments L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

SRNG stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $12.20. 7,505,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,149. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

