Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (Havertys) is a full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Havertys is a true retailing institution. “

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $656.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $249.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,665.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

