Hauck and Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€95.00” Price Target for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX)

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) received a €95.00 ($111.76) price target from investment analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.15% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €84.07 ($98.91).

ETR SAX opened at €71.35 ($83.94) on Tuesday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 1-year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of €68.08 and a 200-day moving average of €68.90.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

