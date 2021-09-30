Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, CFO Georgia Erbez bought 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $83,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $7.88 on Thursday. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 394.17%. The business had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

