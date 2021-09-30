Harmony Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, Harmony has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and $105.51 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.69 or 0.00321049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00055011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00117714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011594 BTC.

About Harmony

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,190,978,865 coins and its circulating supply is 10,656,272,865 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

