Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harbour Energy plc is an independent oil and gas company. Harbour Energy plc, formerly known as Premier Oil plc, is based in UK. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on HBRIY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS:HBRIY opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

