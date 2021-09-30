Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $19,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLNE. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of HLNE opened at $87.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $97.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.75.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

