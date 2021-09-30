Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) Price Target Lowered to C$0.12 at Fundamental Research

Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) had its price target reduced by Fundamental Research from C$0.15 to C$0.12 in a research report released on Monday. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Halo Collective Inc. (NEO: HALO / OTCQX: HCANF / GERMANY: A9KN) – Q2 Revenue up 74% YoY / Spin-Off Transaction to Be a Catalyst” and dated August 26, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

NEO HALO opened at C$39.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 733.84. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$25.70 and a twelve month high of C$56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$136.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$104.34 million. Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.6199999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.