H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at Desjardins

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HEOFF. Raymond James started coverage on shares of H2O Innovation in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

H2O Innovation stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,143. The firm has a market cap of $164.59 million, a P/E ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. H2O Innovation has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.92.

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

