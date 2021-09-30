H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FUL. Citigroup downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

FUL stock opened at $66.22 on Monday. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $70.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.80.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $826.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,703 shares in the company, valued at $12,799,724.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4,550.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 181,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,093 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth about $3,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.