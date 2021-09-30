Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Acquired by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.08% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,515,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,004,000 after acquiring an additional 671,894 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 149,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,114,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after buying an additional 66,631 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,076,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after buying an additional 24,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

TV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

TV stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $11.15. 5,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,482. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

