Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives $39.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.43.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

GRPN opened at $23.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.23 and a beta of 2.73. Groupon has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $265.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.96 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 0.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at $220,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Groupon during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

